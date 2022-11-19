SEYMOUR, TN - Heaven was made brighter by gaining the most loving angel - when God called Amy home on 11/14/2022. Amy was an amazing woman that loved her husband, children and grandchild and extended family, friends with an amazing never-ending supply of selfless power. Amy graduated from Sullivan Central High School, Walters State Community College. She was a RN, that cared for her patients throughout her life as if each one was her only purpose to love and care for that day. She had grit, a competitive spirit-yet her strongest trait was her desire to love. Amy loved those that entered her circle as Christ loved- without judgement and always giving. Amy was preceded in death by her mom, Donna Lynn Almany, grandmother Nella Rhea Lawson, great Grandmother Bertha Mae Yates. Amy leaves behind to carry her legacy to her husband of 30 years - Chad Thompson, two sons - Luke Thompson and Joshua Thompson. She passed the mothering torch to her daughter-in-law, Keylee Thompson; yet the light of her life and passion to love - her grandson Jase Chadwick Thompson. Amy also leaves behind her dad, Jack Almany; stepmother Tina Almany and brother Scott Almany, extended family and friends. The celebration of life and receiving of friends service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 6-8 pm at Seymour Heights Christian Church- 122 Boyd's Creek Highway, Seymour TN. Amy's desire was to provide for Jase- so a trust fund has been set up at ORNL-FCU in lieu of flowers. Details can be obtained from her family.