KINGSPORT - Amos Rhoton, 85, Kingsport, TN and formerly of Scott County, VA passed away, Monday, July 18, 2022, at NHC, Kingsport, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfuneralss.com.