I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord,
the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing
~ II Timothy 4:7-8~
KINGSPORT - Amos Rhoton, 85, Kingsport, TN and formerly of Scott County, VA passed away, Monday, July 18, 2022, at NHC, Kingsport, TN.
Amos was born and raised in Scott County, VA on December 8, 1936, and was the son of the late Mack and Flora Rhoton. He attended Purchase Ridge Community Church and was retired from Tennessee Eastman.
Amos loved the Lord and his family. He was quick to tell anyone he met about his Lord and Savior. He was truly an example to his family and everyone he met. He loved his family and let everyone know how proud he was of them. He will be truly missed.
In addition to his parents, his brothers, J. K. Rhoton, Bill Rhoton, and Charles Rhoton, and sisters, Anna Mae Williams, Geraldine Carter, and Beulah Kate Lane preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Rhoton, daughters, Debbie (Thurman) Holcomb, and Tammy (Andre) Wallen, grandchildren, Zack (Megan) Holcomb, Lucas (Abby) Holcomb, Morgan (Forrest) Hall, and Brooke (Jake) Weaver, great grandchildren, Reed Weaver and Riley Holcomb, brother, Gerald (Annabelle) Rhoton, sisters, Nola Surgenor and Mary Gilreath, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 -1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial with Rev. Jackie Frazier and Rev. T. J. Hood officiating. The Blood Bought Singers will provide the music.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff at NHC, with a special thanks to Danielle Fry.