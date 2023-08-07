KINGSPORT - Amos McCullough, 98, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, August 5,2023 at Church Hill Rehabilitation Center.

He retired from the Penn-Dixie Cement Plant, Kingsport, after 40 years of service. Mr. McCullough was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and the American Legion Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.

