KINGSPORT - Amos McCullough, 98, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, August 5,2023 at Church Hill Rehabilitation Center.
He retired from the Penn-Dixie Cement Plant, Kingsport, after 40 years of service. Mr. McCullough was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and the American Legion Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors and traveling.
Mr. McCullough was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth McCullough; parents, Robert and Celona Jenkins McCullough; sisters, Lorene, Leda Mae, Ruth and Wanda and brothers, Jay, Tom and Charles.
Surviving are sisters, Jennette and Wilma; brother, Bill; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Tim Nelson and Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post #3 and Gate City Post #265, 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section B. Pallbearers will be Frank Bachman, Terry Godsey Rodney Mullins, Shane Mullins, Kenny Britt and Roger Flanary. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tony Bragg and J.R. Potter. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12 noon.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff on the 5th Floor, Holston Valley Hospital and to the nurses and staff of Church Hill Life Care and Rehabilitation.
The care of Amos McCullough and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.