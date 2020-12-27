CHURCH HILL - Amos J. Cordle age 77 of Church Hill went to be with the Lord Thursday (12/24/2020).
He will lie in state from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Monday (12/28/20) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 7:00 pm Monday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville with Rev. David Castle officiating. Entombment will be 12:00 pm Tuesday (12/29/20) at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, VA.
A special thank you Tim and Tina Morgan, Enos McLain, Eric and Kim Cordle for their exceptional help with his care and his special "little man" Ryman.
