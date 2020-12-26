CHURCH HILL - Amos J. Cordle age 77 of Church Hill went to be with the Lord Thursday (12/24/2020). He was a member of Hillcrest Bible Mission. He was retired from the Clinchfield Coal Company and BAE Systems. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves.
He was preceded in death by parents; John Rufus and Gertrude Cordle, first wife; Peggy Cordle, sister; Francis Osborne, brothers; Junior, Cledith, Porter and Kenneth Cordle.
He is survived by his wife; Jewel Cordle, daughter; Jacqueline Campbell (Max), son; Jessie Cordle (Shanna), brother; Ronnie Cordle (Alice), mother-in-law; Eunivea McLain, step sons; Chris Christian (Stacy) and Chad Christian (Julie), 6 step-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
He will lie in state from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Monday (12/28/20) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 7:00 pm Monday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville with Rev. David Castle officiating. Entombment will be at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, VA.
A special thank you Tim and Tina Morgan, Enos McLain, Eric and Kim Cordle for their exceptional help with his care and his special "little man" Ryman.
