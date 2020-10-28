KINGSPORT - Amon Nelson “Al” Shuecraft, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Friday,October 30, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Jerrod Manning officiating. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Smokey Mountain Hospice especially Carey Young for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to New Destiny Ministry Center at 385 Bancroft Chapel Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Shuecraft family.