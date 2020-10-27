KINGSPORT - Amon Nelson “Al” Shuecraft, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born in Salem, Kentucky to the late Vivian and Myrtle Shuecraft. Amon served his country in the U.S Army from 1958 to 1962. He worked at Eastman Chemical Company for over 34 years before his retirement in 1999. Following his retirement he worked for Moody Sprinkler Company for eight years. Amon was a devoted member of New Destiny Ministry Center. He was a loving husband, father, brother, papaw, pappy, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by sisters, Pauline Potter and Janice Morris.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Donna Voorhees Shuecraft; son, Duane Nelson Shuecraft and wife Samantha; brother, Ricky Shuecraft and wife Donna; sisters, Mary King, Jearldeen Lanham and husband James, Linda Lawton and husband Jim, Phyllis Garrett and husband Wally, Patricia Wring and husband John, Cheryl Fowler and husband Clark; along with several nieces and nephews.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Jerrod Manning officiating. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Smokey Mountain Hospice especially Carey Young for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to New Destiny Ministry Center at 385 Bancroft Chapel Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Shuecraft family.