KINGSPORT - Amiee Melissa (Morelock) Cole, 40 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord and her son, Kharlee Scott Kirkhuff on Friday, July 28, 2023 at her residence.
Amiee was a loving mother - Maelee was her sunshine. She always had a smile on her face and had a caring heart for everyone and everything. Her hobbies included visiting the beach, arts and crafts and especially smiley faces. If you knew Amiee, you knew you were going to get a smiley face balloon for your birthday. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all.
Amiee was preceded in death by her son, Kharlee Scott Kirkhuff; maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Connie Cavin; paternal grandfather, Don Morelock; and special aunt, Rita (Eree) Morelock.
Survivors include her daughter, Maelee Sunshyn Cole; parents, Roy and Charlene Morelock; sister, Hanna Mullins; paternal grandmother, Darlene Morelock; nieces and nephews, Jaylyn Mullins, Tristin Mullins, Jaxon Dezarn, Brooklyn Dezarn, Makenzie Dezarn; several aunts, uncles and cousins; best friend, Betsy Compton; and companion, Cory Kirkhuff.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dan Dolen officiating. Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Morrison Family Cemetery, Beech Creek Community.
Pallbearers will be Reggie Cavin, Micheal Mullins, Alan Morelock, Arrick Blevins, Jon Smith, and Wade Cavin. Honorary pallbearers will be Shannon Cavin, Sam Morelock, David Rhoton, Mike Morelock and Roger Moore.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:45 a.m.