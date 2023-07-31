KINGSPORT - Amiee Melissa (Morelock) Cole, 40 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord and her son, Kharlee Scott Kirkhuff on Friday, July 28, 2023 at her residence.

Amiee was a loving mother - Maelee was her sunshine. She always had a smile on her face and had a caring heart for everyone and everything. Her hobbies included visiting the beach, arts and crafts and especially smiley faces. If you knew Amiee, you knew you were going to get a smiley face balloon for your birthday. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all.

