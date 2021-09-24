ROGERSVILLE- Amelia "Amy" Elkins Gregg, age 62, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 under the loving care of her children at home.
Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 3:00 P.M., Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Robbie Drinnon officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Gregg family.