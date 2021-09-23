ROGERSVILLE- Amelia "Amy" Elkins Gregg, age 62, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 under the loving care of her children at home. She was a registered nurse and owner/operator of Hometown Home Health Care for over 20 years. Amy was preceded in death by her husband Frederick Ralph Gregg, parents Charles and Margaret Mathes Elkins, nephew Brad Steele, sister-in-law Martha Gregg.
She is survived by her daughters Rachel Morgan and husband Matthew of Russellville, TN, Rebekah Ethridge Carper and husband Randall of Rogersville, TN and son Spencer Gregg of Russellville, grandchildren Ian and Eli Morgan, Jay Culver and Hayden Carmon, several step-grandchildren, sisters Karen Hayes and husband Rufus of Rogersville, Phyllis McAdams and husband Joel of Morristown, Jeannie Dewitte and husband Steve of Rogersville, Amanda Jarvis and husband Steven of Las Vegas, NE, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 3:00 P.M., Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Robbie Drinnon officiating.
