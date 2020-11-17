CHURCH HILL - Mrs. Amber Dawn Randolph, 40, of Church Hill, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Kingsport.
Amber lived most of her life in Hawkins County. She was the daughter of Nina Randolph and the late Paul Randolph.
Amber graduated from Volunteer High School. She also graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and received her Master’s Degree in Nurse Anesthetist from Virginia Commonwealth University. Amber was employed at GI Associates in Kingsport, Bristol and Holston Valley Medical Center.
Amber attended Oakdale Baptist Church. She was an avid runner and workout enthusiast. Amber’s greatest passions in life were her two sons, family and her church family. Her greatest influences in life were her father and her grandparents.
Amber is survived by her loving husband, Anthony McPeek; sons, Axel and Ace McPeek; grandparents, RL and Lillian Silvers; brother, Jason Randolph and his wife Kerry; sister-in-law, Amy Patterson and her husband Travis; father-in-law, Eldridge McPeek and his wife Monica; mother-in-law, Patsy McPeek and her fiancé Robert Cornett; along with several nieces and nephews and many other close family and friends.
The family would like to express a special thanks to co-workers, family and friends for their help, thoughts and prayers during the past few months.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-9929.
The family of Mrs. Amber Dawn Randolph will have a Private graveside committal service Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Elm Springs Cemetery with Pastor Freddy Freeman officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service for Amber will be conducted at 2 pm Saturday, at 651 Church Lane, Church Hill. Everyone is encouraged to bring a chair.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Randolph family.