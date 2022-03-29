KINGSPORT - Amanda Robin Jones Hart (Mandy), 42, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
Mandy is a native to Kingsport, TN. Mandy had such a gentle and caring soul, that poured out to everyone that knew her. She had a quiet disposition, and never asked anything of anyone except to show her some love. Her giving heart didn't stop with just her friends and family. Mandy had a tremendous love of any stray animal she could find.
Mandy also enjoyed hiking and spending time in nature. Her disposition was very quiet but her personality and kindness spoke so loudly. Her ray of sunshine always brightened the day and made this world a better place. She will be missed immensely by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Autumn Leann Hart, William Hunter Hart; parents, James R. and Lucille Jones; brothers, James (Michelle) Jones III, Shannon (Michelle) Jones; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; father of her children Anthony Hart; and all of her furry friends
Visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers on Wednesday March 30, 2022, from 1:00p.m. to 3:00p.m. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Bart Fowler officiating.
Graveside service will be Thursday March 31st at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 1:00p.m. Everyone will meet at the cemetery.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.