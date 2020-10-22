Amanda "Mandy" Jones White, and infant son Harper departed this life on October 18, 2020.
Mandy was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County and was a 2000 graduate of Sullivan South High School. Mandy was employed for several years at various Burger King restaurants across the region. She was a current employee of Lowes on West Stone Drive in Kingsport, TN. Mandy attended Friendship Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her Maternal Grandparents, Roy Earl and Mary Clark. Paternal Grandfather Mitchell Jones. Great Grandmothers Golda Lingerfelt and Louise Davenport, and Uncle James "Crip" Jones. Special Aunt Betty Jones. Cousin Randy Jones and her Father-in-Law Joseph Gilmore.
Mandy Is survived by her husband Moses White, step children, Skyler, Ayden, and Landyn White, Alanna France and Goddaughter Jamara Hall. Parents Paul and Robin Jones. Brother Derek Jones(Casey), Nephews Kayden Jones, Nate, Jay-Z and Antonio. Uncles Mike Lingerfelt(Robin), Joseph(Christie), Bill Jones, and Aunt Wilma Jones. Lifelong friend Becky Carr Lewis. Several cousins and a host of friends. She is also survived by her Mother-In-Law Jeraldine Gilmore and Hazel White. Several Brothers and Sisters-in-Law, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mandy leaves her Fur Babies, Pumpkin, Mild, Mokey, Maggie, and Meechie.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am until 12:30pm on October 26, 2020 at the Birchette Mortuary Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm Monday October 26, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, TN. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm Monday October 26, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, TN.
Professional Services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013 www.birchettemortuary.com