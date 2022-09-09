ROGERSVILLE – Amanda “Mandy” Crigger Duncan, 88 of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at her residence following an extended illness. She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Amis Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jimmy Duncan; her parents, George McClellan Crigger and Julie Kathryn Freeman Crigger; sisters, Roberta Barrett, Lena Grace Gulley and Gladys Goins; brothers, Johnny, Tommy and Pierce Crigger; a nephew that she raised as her own son, Leon Crigger.
Amanda is survived by her daughter, Edith Louise Williams (Richard); grandchildren, Richard Scott Williams, Eric Matthew Williams and Sue Hensley; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Crigger; sister, Mary Calton; brother, Lloyd Crigger and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Greg Fletcher officiating.
Burial will follow in Bethel Community Cemetery (Stanley Valley Rd). Pallbearers will be Scott Rutledge, Scott Folden, Sue Hensley, Tony Stapleton, Scott Williams and Brian Gulley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amis Chapel United Methodist Church or Bethel Community Cemetery.