ROGERSVILLE – Amanda “Mandy” Crigger Duncan, 88 of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at her residence following an extended illness. She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Amis Chapel United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jimmy Duncan; her parents, George McClellan Crigger and Julie Kathryn Freeman Crigger; sisters, Roberta Barrett, Lena Grace Gulley and Gladys Goins; brothers, Johnny, Tommy and Pierce Crigger; a nephew that she raised as her own son, Leon Crigger.

