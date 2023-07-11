Lynne was the daughter of Helen Ward and Raymond Ouellette. She is survived by her father, Raymond; two half-brothers; husband, Robert Hixson; two stepsons, Keith (Tracy) and Scott (Rachael); four step grandchildren, Lucas, Austin, James, Roman; two aunts, Dorothy Norrod and Eura Kate Lane; one uncle, Doug Ward.
Lynne was preceded in death by her mother, Helen; sister, Michelle; grandparents, James and Mary Kate Ward; two uncles, James and Davis Clyde.
Lynne had a happy childhood growing up on her grandparents’ farm with many special cousins that she loved very much. Lynne was active in the church choir at Trinity Baptist Church, Jonesborough, TN. She lovingly served the young people at Colonial Heights Christian Church, Kingsport, TN, by directing excellent children’s musical presentations and providing Godly teaching. She loved the children dearly and they loved her in return. Lynne was a valuable member of the church choir and the Sunday morning Praise Team. Lynne had a wonderful church family and enjoyed her many friends.
Lynne was a graduate of Surgoinsville High School and then graduated from ETSU in 1984. She was employed at ETSU until her illness. The faculty and staff continued to support Lynne throughout her illness.
Lynne and Roger made their home in Colonial Heights, TN.
A celebration of life service will be held at Colonial Heights Christian Church. The date and time will be announced later.
Memorial contributions in Lynne's honor may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, Memphis, TN.
This obituary is lovingly written by a friend of the Hixson family. Trinity Memorial Centers (423-723-8177) is honored to serve them.