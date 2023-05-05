Amanda Horton May 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - Amanda Horton, 41, of Rogersville, TN went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at UT Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion Social Science Politics LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Amanda Horton Bobbie Mae Baldwin Johnson Donna Fugate Christie Brewer King Jo Ann Craddock John Edward “Eddie” Palmer Sylvia Coley Allen Teresa Ward Lane Granville Curtis “GC” Begley Granville Curtis “GC” Begley