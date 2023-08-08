KINGSPORT - With profound sorrow our family announces the passing of Amanda Brooke Stewart, 42, of Kingsport, TN, on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Her devoted mother was by her side as our precious Brooke left this world and in doing so received the greatest reward that could ever be earned for a human being. Brooke earned her place in Heaven with our eternal Father. As her family, we are extremely proud of her. So, with all admiration and respect to Brooke we are honored to give her these final words. Brooke, you are the strongest person we have ever known. We realized that God chose to give you the life that you lived because he knew you were the only person strong enough to live it. You will be greatly missed, remembered forever and never far from our hearts. We do not wish to say goodbye to you but instead we chose to say, “see you later, sweetie.” We love you always and forever, your family.
Amanda was preceded in death by her dad, Bob Sluder.
She is survived by her son, JaKub Stewart; father, Eddie Foster; mother, Sandy Gilliam; stepfather, Alan Gilliam; brother, Bobby Manis; sisters, Melissa Manis, Salena Manis, Leticia, and Angela Foster; stepsisters, Rebekah Gilliam and Heather Gilliam; stepbrother, Jon Gilliam; nieces, Halie Collins, Mara Trinkle, Alaina Tankersley, Olivia Cox and Kaylee Burge; and nephews, Landon Manis, Noah Riddle and Cobey Godsey.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Holy Mountain Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. with Tim Price officiating.