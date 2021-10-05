KINGSPORT - Amanda Brooke Leedy, 31, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, September 30, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
She was born on June 16, 1990 in Kingsport, TN. She graduated Sullivan North High School class of 2008. She attended church at Lynn Garden Baptist Church. She was loved by many and never met a stranger.
Proceeded in Death by her mother Frances Manis Leedy; aunt Rebecca Manis O'Neil; paternal grandfather Mack Leedy; maternal grandfather McKinley Manis.
Those left to cherish her memories are her father, Mark Leedy; fiancé Trey Morgan; sisters Ashley (Jamie) Coffey, Angel (Eric) Sanders, and Ciera Leedy; brother Mark Matthew Leedy; nephews Damion Coffey, Triston Coffey, Carson Coffey, Xavier Sanders and Caleb Sanders; niece Nevaeh Leedy; Special cousins Nathan O'Neil, Isiah Torres and Selena Torres; grandmothers Patricia Leedy and Margaret Manis; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Graveside Service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on Wednesday October 6, 2021 at 3pm.
Celebration of Life will be held at Eastman Cabins Shelter #8 from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday October 6,2021 for all family and friends.
