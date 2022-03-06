KINGSPORT - Amanda A. Klein, 64 of Kingsport, formerly of Asheville, NC, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 7, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 pm on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Asheville, NC with The Rev. Dr. R. Scott White.
The burial will be on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville, NC.
