KINGSPORT - Amanda A. Klein, 64 of Kingsport, formerly of Asheville, NC, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022. She moved from New York to North Carolina with her family and graduated from Asheville High School. Amanda attended Mars Hill College as well as UNC-Asheville, studying botany. She designed clothes that were sold on consignment at a clothing boutique in Asheville and worked as a gardener in nurseries over the years. Amanda loved wildflowers, and she always cared for stray animals. Amanda loved the outdoors and hiking. Spring with its rebirth was her favorite season.
Amanda was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert Carl and Suzanna Robinson Anderson; her first born son, Johnathan; nephew, Charles Anderson; sister-in-law, Caroline Klein.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Mark Klein; children, Jeffery Klein of Kingsport and Beth Klein of Nashville; siblings, Charles Anderson and wife Patricia of Asheville, NC, Susan Anderson Mathis and husband Alex of Eugene, OR; nieces and nephews, Benjamin Klein, Christian Klein, Charles Anderson, Caroline Anderson, and John and Christian Crabb.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 7, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 pm on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Asheville, NC with The Rev. Dr. R. Scott White.
The burial will be on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville, NC.
