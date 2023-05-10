Ama Lee Spivey May 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Ama Lee Spivey, 97, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA (www.cartertrent.com) Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Robert Michael “Moe” McKamey Judy Weatherford Richard Howard Sloan Marty Fae Samples Harold Keith Mays Larry Vleminckx Bobby Daugherty McConnell Danny Lee Rhoton Rose Marie Jessee David Lynn Glover