GATE CITY, VA – Ama Lee Spivey, 97, was born on October 9, 1925 in Scott County, VA and took her Heavenly flight on May 9, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, S.W. Spivey; her parents, Ona Gilliam Lane and Robert Williams; 3 sisters, Annabelle Cox, Margaret Stewart and Mildred McAlister; 2 brothers, Walter and George.
Surviving are her best friend, Lacy Sloan; her girls, Becky Cowden, Rebecca Sloan, Debbie Carter and a host of beloved nieces and nephews who she loved as her own; her son, Eddie, his sons, Adam and Jason; her daughter, Phyllis and her son, Marty; great-grandchildren, Jeremy and Stefanie, Whitney and Jon and Kevin; her great-great-grandchildren, Connor and Cadance, Kean and Oaklynn; 2 special brothers, Larry and Mary, Gary and Gail.
We want to thank the wonderful staff at Nova Nursing Home for their tender care of mom.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm Friday, May 12, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home with Jerry Smith, Johnny Smith and Gary Hunley officiating. Music will be provided by Greg Harper.
The family will visit with friends immediately following the funeral service and anytime at Ama Lee’s residence.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Ponderosa Cemetery, Sugar Pine LN, Gate City, VA. Everyone planning to attend, please assemble at 1:50 pm at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Jason Spivey will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, 609 Park St., Gate City, VA 24251, to assist with the funeral expenses.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is in charge of the arrangements.