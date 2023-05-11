GATE CITY, VA – Ama Lee Spivey, 97, was born on October 9, 1925 in Scott County, VA and took her Heavenly flight on May 9, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, S.W. Spivey; her parents, Ona Gilliam Lane and Robert Williams; 3 sisters, Annabelle Cox, Margaret Stewart and Mildred McAlister; 2 brothers, Walter and George.

