CHURCH HILL - Alvin Thomas Case, 71 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will follow with Minister Dale Ward officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Minister Dale Ward officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Greer, Billy Greer, Bill Trent, Sammy Manis, Harold Walker, Ben Chambers, Benny Wilson, John Brown, and the late Eddie Cradic. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM at the new annex.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Case Family.