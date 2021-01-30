NAPLES, FL - Alvin Ray Strickler was born on November 9, 1935 in Sullivan County, Tennessee. Alvin entered into heaven on December 29, 2020 in Naples, Florida surrounded by his loved ones. Alvin lived in Sullivan County his whole life. He was a 1954 graduate of Blountville High School and was still very close to his surviving classmates. Alvin was a lifelong member of Emory United Methodist Church where he married his bride, Iva Bise on September 5, 1957. The only thing he loved more than Iva was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Alvin was a member of The Gideons International. Alvin also loved sports, especially baseball. He loved his Dodgers and was able to see them win the 2020 World Series. He loved the Tennessee Volunteers and coaching church softball as well. He was the owner of Alvin Strickler Auto Sales in Kingsport for many years. He was known for his honesty and integrity and was a friend to so many. He also worked for many years at AFG Industries, Penn-Dixie Cement Company and Mead Paper Company.
Alvin was an amazing Husband, Daddy, Grandaddy, and Great-Grandaddy. He loved his wife Iva with all his heart as well as his family. Alvin is survived by his loving wife Iva, of 63 years, daughter Kim Buchanan and husband, Denny, his grandchildren Terry and Brian Hartz and Matthew and Erica Miller, his great-grandchildren, Karsen Gebeau, Liam Miller, Parker Hartz, Nora Jane Miller, and Ward Miller.
Alvin was the son of Jim and Sara Kate Strickler. He had the joy of being number five of ten children. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Jasper, J.W., Forrest and Charles, and his sister Beatrice (Paul) Elmore. He is survived by his brother Clarence (Helen), his sisters Berniece (Dick) Holt, Betty (Fred) Davenport, and Charlsie (Tommy) Poore, sisters-in-law Wanda (Jasper) Strickler and Frances (Forrest) Strickler.
Alvin was also more of a “brother” than a “brother-in-law” to the Bise family. He was preceded in death by Estel and Pollie Bise, Gerald Bise, Danny Bise, Wanda Duncan and Leroy Short. Surviving are “sister” Sandra Short and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Cox and Charlotte Bise and also dear brother-in-law, Wayne Duncan. Alvin had many special nieces and nephews that he loved and was so proud of. Alvin was also preceded in death by his dear friends Ed Barger and Pete Holt and survived by his dear friend Bill York.
Alvin has impacted his family in so many ways and left a legacy of faith, love and laughter that will live on in his family for many years to come.
A celebration honoring Alvin Ray Strickler will be held in Kingsport, Tennessee in the spring of 2021. Details will be provided to family and friends once arrangements are made.