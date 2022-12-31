KINGSPORT - Alvin L. Roberts Sr., 78, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2022. Alvin worked at Mead Paper for 40 years before his retirement in 2004. Following his retirement, he worked for Fisher Auto Parts for several years. He was an avid bowler who had many accomplishments including three 300 games and was a member, and hall of fame recipient, in the Kingsport Bowling Association. Alvin also enjoyed playing golf, attending car shows with his 1964 Ford Galaxy 500, and spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church and served as a deacon for many years. Alvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mayola Roberts; brother, Michael Roberts.

