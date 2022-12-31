KINGSPORT - Alvin L. Roberts Sr., 78, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2022. Alvin worked at Mead Paper for 40 years before his retirement in 2004. Following his retirement, he worked for Fisher Auto Parts for several years. He was an avid bowler who had many accomplishments including three 300 games and was a member, and hall of fame recipient, in the Kingsport Bowling Association. Alvin also enjoyed playing golf, attending car shows with his 1964 Ford Galaxy 500, and spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church and served as a deacon for many years. Alvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mayola Roberts; brother, Michael Roberts.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Brenda Roberts; daughter, Lisa Hamrick and husband Benjamin; son, Lee Roberts; grandsons, Jonathan and Zachary Hamrick; sisters, Doris Huffman, Faye Arnold, and Brenda Browder; brother, Charles Roberts; beloved companion, Lil Bit; along with a host of friends and extended family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Monday, January 2, 2023 at East Tennessee Cemetery with Pastor Larry Browder and Pastor Charles Roberts officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Patient Advocacy Network Foundation by visiting www.panfoundation.org or to Bloomingdale Baptist Church at 3220 Bloomingdale Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. David Franzus and Dr. John Swisher for their loving care.