BLOUNTVILLE - Alvin “Glen” Rhoten, Sr., age 77, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital. He was born April 3, 1944 in Hawkins County, Tenn., a son of the late James Loyd and Myrtle Elizabeth Taylor Rhoton. Glen was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam. He retired from the Bristol Virginia City School System. Glen attended Pleasant Hill Covenant Church of the Brotherhood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Alvin Glen Rhoten, Jr., and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Lisa Rhoten; son, Dustin Shores; daughter, Lora Nelson and husband Mike; beloved grandchildren, Nevaeh, Rylee Rose, Hailee, Kathleen and William; great grandchildren, Anthony and Adam; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brian Birchfield officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: FUWPDH
