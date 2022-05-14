KINGSPORT - Alvin Ballinger, 92, of Kingsport went to be with Lord Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Alvin retired from the Kingsport Press with 35 years of services. He was a proud veteran of the U. S. Army having served in the Korean War where his duties included heavy equipment operator and the installation of landing strips.
Alvin enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church for over 30 years.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Ballinger; his parents, Raymond and Myrtle Ballinger; and four siblings.
Those left to cherish Alvin’s memory are his son, Alvin Jeffrey Ballinger; grandchildren, Ian Ballinger and Allie Ballinger (R.C. Horton); great-grandchildren, Ellie Horton and Estin Horton; cousin, Margie Ballinger; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00pm, Monday May 23, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Alvin’s life will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Rick Meade officiating.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Alvin’s caregiver, Peggy Roberson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alvin’s memory may be made to Lynn Garden Baptist Church, 301 May St., Kingsport, TN 37665.
The care of Alvin Ballinger and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.