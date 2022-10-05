Alton “A. D.” McLain Oct 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Alton “A. D.” McLain, 82 of Kingsport, was called home Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you