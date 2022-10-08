KINGSPORT - Alton “A. D.” McLain, 82 of Kingsport, was called home Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022. He was born in Hawkins County and resided in Kingsport since his childhood. Alton was a graduate of Sullivan High School class of 1960, where he played football. He was an avid golfer and loved to fish. Alton was an electrician retiring from Holliston Mills. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Alton was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Snapp McLain; grandson, Justin McLain; sister, Donna Crawford; brother, Bud Edward McLain.

