KINGSPORT - Alton “A. D.” McLain, 82 of Kingsport, was called home Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022. He was born in Hawkins County and resided in Kingsport since his childhood. Alton was a graduate of Sullivan High School class of 1960, where he played football. He was an avid golfer and loved to fish. Alton was an electrician retiring from Holliston Mills. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Alton was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Snapp McLain; grandson, Justin McLain; sister, Donna Crawford; brother, Bud Edward McLain.
Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Kimberly Diane Bishop and Allen Jones, Michael McLain and wife Jeannie; his three grandchildren, Matthew Bishop, Leah Bilweis and husband Nicolas and Megan Hill; his six great-grandchildren, Jake Bishop, Cassie Bishop, Carter Bishop, Arden Hill, Nicaron Hill and Louis Bilweis; special nieces, LaVonda McLain Carter and Charlene McLain Lamb; and special nephew, Tim McLain
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 10, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Stan Hite officiating.
Military graveside honors will be accorded by The American Legion Posts 3/265 on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Browns Mountain Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Allen Jones, Tim McLain, R. J. Duncan, Levi McLain, Donald McLain and Timmy McLain.