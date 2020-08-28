CHURCH HILL - Alpha Elizabeth Webb Trent, 88 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Crown Cypress Assisted Living following an extended illness.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Hagan Webb officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday at Webb Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
