CHURCH HILL - Alpha Elizabeth Webb Trent, 88 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Crown Cypress Assisted Living following an extended illness. Born in Scott County, Virginia, she had lived most of her life in Church Hill. Alpha was very active in her church and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge Trent; parents, Preacher V. H. “Buddy” Webb and Mary Ellen Price Webb; 4 sisters; 4 brothers; daughter-in-law, Shirley Trent and granddaughter, Michelle Elizabeth Trent.
Alpha is survived by her daughter, Terenia Trent Cipro; sons, Ken Trent and wife Pat and Tom Trent; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Anna Dollar and Nadine Cole; brother, Andy “Dookie” Webb.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Hagan Webb officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday at Webb Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
