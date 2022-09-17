GATE CITY, VA - Almeda Honaker, 68, of Gate City, VA (Stanley Valley), went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, September 16, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital following a period of declining health.

She was born in Eiola, KY and had lived in the Tri Cities area most of her life.

