GATE CITY, VA - Almeda Honaker, 68, of Gate City, VA (Stanley Valley), went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, September 16, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital following a period of declining health.
She was born in Eiola, KY and had lived in the Tri Cities area most of her life.
Almeda was a member of Homeland Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Almeda dedicated her life to God and being a special Mamaw.
She was preceded in death by a child, infant Honaker; her parents, Lonnie and Norma Mullins; sister, Leola Mullins and brothers, Leroy Mullins and Jimmy Mullins.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 47 years, Darrell Honaker; children, Brian Honaker, Brent Honaker (Aylah) and Brittany Egan (Chris); grandchildren, Ethan, Lilyannah and Zinniah “Little Z”; sisters, Juanita Altizer and Alfreda Honaker (Steve); Brothers, Jackie Mullins (Brenda), Kenny Mullins (Donna), Keith Mullins (Carol) and Alonzo Mullins; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Billy and Barbara Egan.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 6:45 pm Monday, September 19, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Terry Browder officiating. Music will be provided by the Morelock family. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Christus Garden. Pallbearers will be Ethan Page, Chris Egan, Brent Honaker, Brian Honaker, Steve Honaker, Billy Egan, Troy Gillam and Jeff Gilliam.
Memorial Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org/
The family of Almeda Honaker and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.