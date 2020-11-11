WISE, VA – Alma Faye Bolling, 90, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Norton Community Hospital. She was a member of Norton Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Sexton and Vada Reed Sexton; three brothers, Fred Sexton, Dude Sexton and Clyde Sexton; and the father of her son, Ted Bolling.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Teddy and Liz Bolling of Wise, Va.; a grandson, Shannon Bolling of Knoxville, TN; two great grandchildren, Ethan Bolling and Myla Bolling; and a sister, Wilma Mathieson of Norton, Va.
The family will receive friends from 10 am until 12 noon Friday, November 13, 2020, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Family and friends will then travel in procession to the Flat Gap Cemetery in Pound for graveside services with Nolan Kilgore officiating. Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Bolling family.