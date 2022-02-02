Alma Bear Mann Rogers, beloved mother, went home to be with her Lord Monday, January 31, 2022, at the age of 77. Her final days were spent surrounded by family. Alma was a member of The Victory Apostolic Church where she attended faithfully. Alma loved her family and always looked forward to gathering and eating a good meal. She loved the Lord and would never hesitate to lift your name up in prayer. Our mom was a beautiful person inside and out. She taught us many things in life, and she will truly be missed by all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lelia Bear; husband, William Fred Mann; second husband, Harold Rogers; sisters, Georgie, Betty, and Marie; and brothers, Leonard and Charlie.
Alma is survived by her daughters, Shelia Lumpkins and Tim, and Janet Bass and Tommy; son, Keith Mann and Heather; granddaughter, Whitney and Jordon; grandsons, Logan and Angela, Chad, and Zachary; great-granddaughter, Isabella; great-grandsons, Aiden and Tyler; sister, Brenda Steffey; and brother Wayne Bear.
Graveside services will be at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Apostolic Church.
