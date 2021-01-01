DUFFIELD, VA - Alma Bernice Bledsoe Bowen, 92, of Duffield, Virginia born on July 16, 1928, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020.
There will be a small graveside service arranged by Gate City Funeral Home to ensure the community’s safety at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Darryl Fletcher officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 12:45 p.m., for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to local charities, churches, and communities. Cards may be sent ℅ Family of Alma Bowen, PO Box 7545 Charlottesville, VA 22906. Clarence Bowen can be reached by email at clarencewbowen@gmail.com or phone 434-760-2358.
An online guest register is available for the Bowen family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Alma. B. Bowen.