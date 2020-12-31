“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13
“Let the words of my mouth and the meditations of my heart be acceptable in Your sight, O Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer.” Psalm 19:14
These are the words that strengthened the heart and soul of Alma Irene Archer (Trivette) of Kingsport, TN who passed away from complications of a stroke on a beautiful, sunny Tuesday morning, December 29, 2020, in the ICU at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Alma, the daughter of John Robert and Mammie Elsie Trivette, grew up in Fall Branch, Tennessee, and graduated from Fall Branch School. After graduating, she married her sweetheart Talmadge Archer and soon started her family. Though she was a stay at home mom for many years, she was active as a volunteer at church and her children’s school, serving as a clinic worker (one of the Gray Ladies) and as a substitute teacher. She was also very active in the PTA for many years while her children were in school. After her last child was school age, she became employed fulltime in Sullivan County Schools. She first worked as a teacher’s aide at Rock Springs Elementary, then as a librarian aide at Colonial Heights Middle, followed by becoming the first ISS teacher at South High School. While working at South High School, she moved into the Vocational Ed secretarial position, and finished her career as South High School’s bookkeeper. All of this was so she could always be close her children as she never wanted to be separated from them.
After retiring from the school system, Alma decided to continue her education with a career as a CNA at Johnson City Medical Center for seven years taking care of patients on various floors. Once again, she retired, but not wanting to stay retired, she began working as the dining room hostess at Chick-Fil-A on Stone Drive in Kingsport. Everyone knew her as “Miss Alma” who welcomed all customers making each one feel special. Many enjoyed their weekly conversations with her for she did not know a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Talmadge Archer, daughters Paula and Vonda Jane, parents John R. and Mammie E. Trivette, and brothers Billy Trivette, George Trivette, Dean Trivette, Walter Trivette, and sister Lucille Trivette.
She leaves behind so many who love her dearly and will miss her deeply. This includes her daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and MG Moran of Fort Walton Beach, FL; daughter and son-in-law Teresa and Greg Bass of Kingsport, TN; son and daughter-in-law David and Angie Archer of Richmond, VA; four grandchildren Jamie Banks and wife Heather, Nathaniel Moran and wife Audrey, Shane Bass and wife Lindsey, Kaitlyn Bass, Ethan and Keith Archer; three great-grandchildren Christopher Sky Moran, Ella and Abigail Bass; sisters Grace Moran and Betty Kincheloe and husband Don; brother-in-law Ovalee Archer; sister-in-law Clancie Archer; many nieces and nephews; and so many precious friends too numerous to list.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words of encouragement, and to thank the ICU nurses and doctors for their kindness and support during Mom’s stay in the ICU.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm Saturday, January 2, 2021, in the chapel at East Lawn Funeral Home followed by a brief service with graveside services afterwards at East Lawn Cemetery. Pastors Joe Green and Earl Miller will conduct the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or organization in memory of Mom. Some of her favorite charities and organizations were St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Holston United Methodist Home for Children, In Touch Ministries, Disabled American Vets, and Boys Town.
Online condolences may be made to the Archer Family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park is assisting the family with services.