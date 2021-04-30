ROGERSVILLE - Allie Spears Jennings, age 85, of Rogersville, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Allie was born on January 13, 1936 in Persia, TN. She was known for her quick smile, generous heart and the love she had for family and friends. She was employed several years at Oakwood Market prior to becoming employed at Kroger, where she retired after 21 years of service. One of the joys of her life, for the past 10 years, was her companion and dog, Toby.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years; Tom Jennings, Sr.; parents, Charles and Effie Spears; 3 brothers and 1 sister.
She is survived by 2 sons, Tom Jennings, Jr. and wife, Laura, and RL Jennings and wife, Alicia; grandchildren, Katie and Michael Jennings; step-granddaughter, Lacey Buchanan; a very special nephew, Dennis Bloomer; and a special great-niece, Martha Chapman.
The family would like to thank Chaplain Kenny Adkins, Vera Brandon, Amanda Calhoun, Hope Cox, Jamie Jones, Sarah Vanover and Donna Weston of Avalon Hospice for their care and attention to their loved one during her time of illness. The family would also like to thank Laura and Michael Jennings for their loving care they provided during Allie’s last weeks at home.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm in the chapel with Avalon Hospice Chaplain Kenny Adkins officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport. The family requests all attendees for Mrs. Jennings’ services to please wear a mask and social distance to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
