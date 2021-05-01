ROGERSVILLE - Allie Spears Jennings, age 85, of Rogersville, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm in the chapel with Avalon Hospice Chaplain Kenny Adkins officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport. The family requests all attendees for Mrs. Jennings’ services to please wear a mask and social distance to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
