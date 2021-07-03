Allie Mae Courtney Wilburn, age 85, went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2021. She was born in Hawkins Co. to the late Russell and Rachel Shanks Courtney. She was a member of Caney Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence, Ralph, Clay, Marion and Delmar Courtney; sister, Gladys Williams.
She is survived by her niece, Louise Moffitt.
There will be a graveside service held at 1:00 pm Monday, July 5th at Highland Cemetery with Roy Courtney officiating. You may stop by to sign the register book from 12-1:00 pm. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Courtney, Bryan Thurman, John Cradic, Glynn Gibson, Fred Courtney and Daniel Thurman. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.