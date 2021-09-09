She is more precious than rubies: and all the things thou canst desire are not to be compared unto her. ~ Proverbs 3:15
BLACKWATER, VA - Allia Mae Eldridge, 89 left her earthly life on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 for her eternal home in heaven. Allia Mae was born August 7, 1932 to the late Earl and Eva (Wallen) Hall of Kyles Ford, TN. She called Blackwater, VA home after marrying the late Ralph Eldridge, where they lived and raised their family. After her health declined, she became a resident of Lee Nursing, Pennington Gap, VA.
In a revival in 1945, she gave her heart to the Lord and was saved on January 28th at Willis Chapel Primitive Baptist Church in Kyles Ford. She joined the church and was baptized in June of that same year. Allia Mae remained a faithful member of the church. Her health declined and she couldn’t attend, but she never forgot her church and the desire to be there and hear the preached word of God. She loved her Lord and Savior and would reference his goodness many times during conversations. Allia Mae loved to sing. She spent many years with the Willis Chapel Quartet and choir as they sang in different churches and funerals. Allia Mae also taught a youth Sunday School class.
Allia Mae was a wonderful Christian mother. She loved her home and was an immaculate housekeeper. Her family was always taken care of and she loved her children to the fullest. She anxiously awaited each call and visit. She enjoyed gardening, canning and shopping. The impact she made on her children and the prayers that she showered them with will never be forgotten and her memory will forever live in our hearts. Allia Mae suffered great loss when her eldest daughter, Deborah Eldridge passed away in December 2020.
To cherish her precious memory, she leaves behind her daughters, Karen Arnott, Bulls Gap, TN and Genia (Eddie) Garrett, Jonesville, VA. Grandchildren, Travis (Carla) Arnott, Bulls Gap and Kita Eldridge, Jonesville. Great grandsons, Parker and Blake Arnott, Bulls Gap. Sister, Betty Yount, Rogersville, TN. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Yount.
The family would like to recognize the staff at Lee Nursing for the love and care you showed to our blessed mother.
Visitation for Allia Mae Eldridge will be Friday, September 10 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Robinette Funeral Home, Blackwater, VA. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 11 in the chapel with Elder Mike Fullington and Reverend Mickey Gibson. Burial will immediately follow the service at Willis Chapel Church Cemetery, Kyles Ford, TN.
Pallbearers include Travis Arnott, Eddie Garrett, Tommy Arnott, David Hall, Stevie Collins, Jimmy Mullins, Pat Robinette. Master Pallbearers, Parker and Blake Arnott.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Eldridge family.