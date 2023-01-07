Allen “Ott” “Smiley” McClellan Jan 7, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Allen “Ott” “Smiley” McClellan, age 79 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023.A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 3 PM at St Paul Episcopal Church. There will be a military graveside service at a later date.The family wishes to extend special thanks to everyone who assisted with his care.Online condolences may be made to the McClellan family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.comCOLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Allen “Ott” “Smiley” McClellan.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Allen Internet Smiley Memorial Service Va Funeral Home Tn Recommended for you