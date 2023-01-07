KINGSPORT - Allen “Ott” “Smiley” McClellan, age 79 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 3 PM at St Paul Episcopal Church. There will be a military graveside service at a later date.

