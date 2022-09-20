GATE CITY, VA - Allen Oaks, age 79, of Gate City, Virginia passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his residence.
Allen was born on April 9,1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Steward General Oaks and the late Nola Calhoun Oaks.
Allen was member of the New Destiny Church in Kingsport, TN. He was the Owner of Oaks Construction for almost 50 years, with locations in Ohio and North Carolina. He enjoyed bowling and singing. He was known for doing Elvis shows.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Steward General Oaks; Mother, Nola Oaks; Sister, Gwinda Maracz.
Allen leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife of 55 years, Mary Gorman Oaks of the home; Son, Allen (Deonna) Oaks of Gate City, VA; Grandson, Dakota Oaks; Six Granddaughters, Caraline Oaks, Lily Oaks, Emily Kendrick, Georgia Kendrick, Bethany Kendrick, Madison Kendrick.
Services for Allen Oaks will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 beginning at 3:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Rita Pritchard officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until the service hour, Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Fork Mountain Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Ballad Hospice.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Oaks family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net