GATE CITY, VA - Allen Oaks, age 79, of Gate City, Virginia passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his residence.

Allen was born on April 9,1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Steward General Oaks and the late Nola Calhoun Oaks.

