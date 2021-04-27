Allen L. Harmon, 94, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 24, 2021, following a period of declining health. He was born January 19, 1927, in Newkirk, OK, to Roy and Ida Harmon. Allen later moved to Sullivan Gardens and was a graduate of Sullivan West High School. During World War II, Allen served his country in the United States Army. He returned home and worked at Eastman Kodak for the next 38 years as a senior chemist in research. Allen was devoted to his family and known for his kindness to others. He enjoyed working on wood projects, yardwork, cooking, traveling, and watching western movies- especially those with John Wayne. He was a huge sports fan and enjoyed watching all UT men and women sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty Ann Bailey Harmon; parents, Roy and Ida Harmon; and several sisters and brothers-in-law.
Allen is survived by his sons, James A. Harmon of Kingsport and David A. Harmon of Montgomery, AL; sister-in-law, Peggy Crawford; several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ballad Hospice Health Team for all their excellent care and comfort they provided to Allen.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Randall Wright officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, 3200 Glen Alpine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.