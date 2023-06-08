HILTONS, VA. –Allen Eugene Bright, 78, went home to be with the Lord and his family on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.

He was born March 25, 1945, in Hiltons, VA, to Clarence and Lola (McMurray) Bright. He married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Clark. In 1971, he was hired at Reynolds Aluminum in Bristol, which later became the Ball Corporation from which he retired in 2008.

