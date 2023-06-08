HILTONS, VA. –Allen Eugene Bright, 78, went home to be with the Lord and his family on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.
He was born March 25, 1945, in Hiltons, VA, to Clarence and Lola (McMurray) Bright. He married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Clark. In 1971, he was hired at Reynolds Aluminum in Bristol, which later became the Ball Corporation from which he retired in 2008.
Allen was a Christian and a follower of Jesus and saved many years ago. He loved his family and pets, especially his constant companion “Cash”. He loved being on his tractor, lawn mower, and working on his farm.
Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents Clarence and Lola; sisters, Louise (Clyde) McCracken, Verna (Hubert) Harris, and Edith (Millard) Gardner; brothers, Jack Bright and Billy Joe Bright; in-laws, Lafayette and Estelle (Smith) Clark and Ben and Ann (Goode) Cooper; daughter, Allena Corann Bright; and great-grandson, infant Nicholas James Mann; brothers-in-law, Hugh Henry Clark and Arthur Clark.
Those left to cherish his memory, daughter and son-in-law, Tonya Bright (Michael) Bartley; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony (Janet) Bright; granddaughters, Baylee Mann (Avery) Rhoton; Chelsea Mann (Mark) Barbour; Kayla Bright, and Madalyn Bartley; grandsons, Luke Baker, Nick (Jordan) Mann, and Reagan Bartley; five great-grandchildren, Willow and Oaklyn Barbour, Noah and Adeline Rhoton, and Joseph Wyatt Mann; sister Debbie (David) Sampson; brother Michael (Anita) Bright; bonus daughter, Cori Gilliam; former spouse and friend, Hope Cooper Bright; brothers-in-law, Mervin (Wanda) Clark and Jim (Patsy) Clark; sisters-in-law, Jean Clark (Harold) Shaffer (Bill) Crawford, Sarah Clark and Ann Clark; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home, Church Hill, Tennessee. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Brother Rex McMurray and Brother Pete Barbour officiating. A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the Gate City High School class of 1964.
There will be no visitation at the home but friends and family may stop by the home of Allen’s granddaughter, Chelsea, 6201 Bristol Highway, Hiltons, VA on Friday, June 9 from 4:30 to 7:00pm and following the graveside service on Saturday, June 10.
The Family would like to thank Elite hospice for the wonderful care that was provided for Dad especially Emily, Chelsea and Chaplin Steve and also to his great nephew Hunter for the care and compassion extended to the family during this difficult time.