KINGSPORT - Allen D. Ferguson, 85, of Kingsport, TN, was called by Jesus to heaven on August 30, 2022 in the comfort and peace of his home with family at his side. Allen loved the Lord and taught Sunday School classes for many years at Harmony Baptist Church where he also served as Music Leader for 40 years. Allen enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren while being supportive in church activities as well as serving on various mission trips to Latin American countries. Allen was a US Army veteran.
Allen worked for Eastman Kodak/Tennessee Eastman for 40 years. He was a first-class mechanic and a craftsman in other disciplines such as carpentry and machining. After his time at Eastman, he worked as a tax preparer for a national provider and for a time enjoyed selling replacement windows where he had the opportunity to make many new friends.
Allen was preceded in death by his wife 62 years, Tobie (Wheelock) Ferguson; by his parents, Dana H. and Mollie (Dykes) Ferguson; by his brother Vernon A. Ferguson; and by his sister Ruth (Ferguson) Chase.
Allen is survived by sisters Helen (Ferguson) Campbell and Joan (Ferguson) Good; sons Joey (Sandy) of Pawleys Island, SC; Jamey (Glenda) of Kingsport; and Macky (Luanne) of Johnson City; grandchildren Matthew Ferguson (Marie) of Simpsonville, SC; Niles Ferguson (Maria) of Rock Hill, SC; and Liza Bernethy (Patrick) of Bristol; great-grandchildren Lucas Ferguson, Sydney Ferguson, Carly Ferguson, Ada Ferguson, Levi Ferguson, Mollie Grace Ferguson, Turner Ferguson, Calvin Ferguson, Ruthie Ferguson, and Brody Fletcher.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Encompass Health and Amedisys Hospice for rehabilitation and medical services accented by compassion with a loving and kind approach to care.
On September 3, 2022, there will be a Celebration of Life service for Allen in the Family Life Center of Harmony Baptist Church (1162 Harmony Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659) beginning at 6 PM.