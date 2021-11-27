ATLANTA, GA - Alison Elizabeth Gibson, 41, of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully at her home on Friday, November 19, 2021. She was raised in Kingsport and resided in Atlanta, GA, for the last 17 years. Alison graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1998 and Wake Forest University in 2002. While in college, she was offered outstanding leadership opportunities and became Student Union President, L.E.A.D. Mentor, and headed up the U.S. Presidential Debate Team held at Wake Forest Campus. In her professional career, she was recognized for many awards as a physician recruiter for hospitals and universities. She grew up at First Baptist Church of Kingsport where she made her profession of faith and actively participated in many youth group opportunities. Alison also volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlanta. She unconditionally loved her family and was known throughout her family as a great listener and supporter.
She is survived by her parents, George P. and Sarah P. Gibson of Kingsport; aunts, Phyllis Hatcher and husband Lu Ellsworth, Deloris Hill, Sylvia Gillespie and husband Earl, Glenda Skeen and husband Walter Crouse, Rosanna Hoit and husband Bob, Linda Johnson and husband Ben; uncle, Bob Gibson and wife Nancy; and many amazing cousins and friends.
A family graveside service will be at East Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Kingsport, 200 W Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660; or Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.