Kingsport - Alicia V. Bledsoe Deal, 70, of Kingsport, TN passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center Monday, November 9, 2020, following a brief illness.
She spent thirty years as an educator in the Kingsport City School System. Following her retirement, she spent the last two years teaching preschool at Playhouse Pals, and deeply loved her PHP family.
She is preceded in death by her father, Bruce Bledsoe.
Those left to cherish Alicia’s memory are her son, Kevin Davis; daughter, Aimee (Craig) Light; grandsons, Treston Davis, Cooper and Cody Light; mother, Wanda N. Bledsoe; special twin sister, Lucretia (Charles) Sanders; brother, Brent (Linda) Bledsoe; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her family would like to extend a very special thank you to HVMC and the nurses on C300, HMG hospitalists, and the amazing Critical Care/ Pulmonology team who took such good care of her until the very end.
Due to the current pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions, Ms. Deal will be laid to rest with a private family ceremony at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
