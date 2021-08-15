KINGSPORT - Alicia Stewart Hill, 40, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.
Alicia was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She had a servant’s heart and was committed to each of these roles. She was a member of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church.
Alicia is preceded in death by her mother, Geneva Bowen Stewart; paternal grandparents, Eugene and Edith Stewart; and maternal grandparents, Willard and Annie L. (Lula) Rhoton Bowen.
Alicia is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Tyler Hill; daughters, Claira Nichole and Camilla Everly Hill; father, Fred Stewart; brother, Andrew (Chryste) Stewart; sister, Adrienne (Brian) Griffith; mother-in-law, Jackie Hill; sister-in-law, Jaclyn (Eric) Roberts and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, 5930 Orebank Rd, Kingsport, TN. Funeral Service will follow at the church with Pastor David Smith officiating.
Graveside Service will begin at 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those attending are asked to meet graveside at 9:45 am.
Memorials are not necessary. Alicia and Tyler were blessed with family and friends who gave significantly over the past 3 years so all their needs were provided.
